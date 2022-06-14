Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$226.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$163.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$161.17 and a twelve month high of C$206.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$176.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$180.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

