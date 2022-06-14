Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CGIX opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87. Cancer Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics (Get Rating)
