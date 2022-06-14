Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the May 15th total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $12,195,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 29,132.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

