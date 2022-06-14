Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 119233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market capitalization of C$12.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.
About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)
