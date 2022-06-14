Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 64350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.
Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)
Further Reading
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.