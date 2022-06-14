Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
CAPD stock opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.65 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
