Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CAPD stock opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.65 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.