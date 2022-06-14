Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS CPXWF traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 4,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

