Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CRNLF opened at 1.48 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 1-year low of 1.48 and a 1-year high of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of 1.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

