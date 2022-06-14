Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,546,354 shares in the company, valued at C$31,030,597.50.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$8.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.81. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$174.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8127593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About Cardinal Energy (Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.