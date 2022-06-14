Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 326,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

