CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 4.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.62. 2,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 887,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,567 shares of company stock valued at $640,336 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 168.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 135,621 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

