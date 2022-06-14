Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $140.28

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$140.28 and last traded at C$140.28, with a volume of 27997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$145.37.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CJT shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$218.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 87.54%.
About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.