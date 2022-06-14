CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.20. 2,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,196,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

