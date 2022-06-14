Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $7.70

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HSBC from $18.20 to $7.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.61.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 399,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.