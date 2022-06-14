Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 7.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 16,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,395,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Univest Sec started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $965.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

