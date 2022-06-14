Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

