Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 8.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 7,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,243,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZOO shares. UBS Group began coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.