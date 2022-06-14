Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 8.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 7,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,243,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZOO shares. UBS Group began coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

