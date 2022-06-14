CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $108.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.
About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
