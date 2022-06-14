CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $108.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in CB Financial Services by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.