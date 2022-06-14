CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.67

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and traded as low as $21.12. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 1,813 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBFV. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.