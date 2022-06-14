CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.11. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 646,985 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.04.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

