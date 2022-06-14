CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.11. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 646,985 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.04.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%.
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAT)
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
