C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.78

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.78 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 193.90 ($2.35). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.35), with a volume of 2,086,197 shares.

CCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.50) target price on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £762.20 million and a PE ratio of 22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.78.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

