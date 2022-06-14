Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

