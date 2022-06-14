Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celsion will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

