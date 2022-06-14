Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.70

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.70 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 76.98 ($0.93), with a volume of 4123990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.38 ($0.99).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 123.67 ($1.50).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £889.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,586.24). Also, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($66,275.08).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

