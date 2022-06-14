Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 123.67 ($1.50).
CEY stock opened at GBX 76.90 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £889.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.70. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 76.26 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.37).
Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
