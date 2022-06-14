Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.98

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 16823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.36) to GBX 108 ($1.31) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

