Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 130,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 46,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,000 shares in the company, valued at C$266,684. Also, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,775.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

