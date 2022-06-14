Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.48

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 2037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.
In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $73,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after purchasing an additional 841,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $21,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,600,000 after purchasing an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.
