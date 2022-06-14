Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,100 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the May 15th total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,728. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

