Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Centrica stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 5,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Centrica has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

