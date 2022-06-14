Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 117 ($1.42).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

LON:CNA opened at GBX 77.21 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.09). The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.14.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,217 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,314.14). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($99,426.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,129 shares of company stock worth $583,466.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

