Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.98

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.98 and traded as low as C$4.43. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.24. The company has a market cap of C$136.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain; Supply Chain Services; and Seed and Processing segments. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through 10 grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

