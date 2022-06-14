Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.98

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.98 and traded as low as C$4.43. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.24. The company has a market cap of C$136.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99.
Ceres Global Company Profile (TSE:CRP)
See Also
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.