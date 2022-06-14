Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.91. Cerus shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 8,822 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $285,528.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $9,629,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 1,066,600 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cerus by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,445,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 786,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 573,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

