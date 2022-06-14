C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.05

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.05 and traded as low as $48.66. C&F Financial shares last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 4,721 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $174.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in C&F Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C&F Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

