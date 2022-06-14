Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 101700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Chakana Copper Company Profile (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

