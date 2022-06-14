Challenger Limited FRN SUB 05/2025 AUD1000 ‘2’ (ASX:CGFPB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Challenger Limited FRN SUB 05/2025 AUD1000 ‘2’ (ASX:CGFPB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Sunday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Challenger Limited FRN SUB 05/2025 AUD1000 ‘2”s previous interim dividend of $0.78.

