Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.99. Charge Enterprises shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

