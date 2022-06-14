Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

