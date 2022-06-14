Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.
In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.