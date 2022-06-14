Charles Corcoran Sells 3,500 Shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) Director Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $76,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Corcoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $41,020.00.

WMPN traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.14. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.