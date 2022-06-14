Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $647.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $454.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.57. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.