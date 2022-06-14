Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.80

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $77.09, with a volume of 151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $722.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.95 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,022,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 99.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chase by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

