Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 277570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $537.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.72.
In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CLDT)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
