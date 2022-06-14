Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 277570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $537.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.