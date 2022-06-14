Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.72.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
