Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
