ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree Sells 3,863 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

