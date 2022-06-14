Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.32 and last traded at $36.32. 15,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,353,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Several research firms have commented on CC. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

In related news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chemours by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

