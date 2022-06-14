Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,205.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

