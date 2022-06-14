Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.33 and last traded at $133.33. 9,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,225,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.84.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

