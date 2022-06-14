Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Shares Up 4.3%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.33 and last traded at $133.33. 9,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,868,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.66.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 341.83% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

