Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of CHK opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.13. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

